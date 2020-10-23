e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s timeless love story teased in new video. Watch

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s timeless love story teased in new video. Watch

On Prabhas’ birthday, the producers of Radhe Shyam have released a video that offers a glimpse of the film’s timeless love story.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a still from the new video.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a still from the new video.
         

On the occasion of the Prabhas’ birthday, the producers of Radhe Shyam have released a video that offers a glimpse of the film’s protagonists and its mystical setting. The starts off in the middle of a forest with nothing but a single train track in the middle of it. The scene then zoom’s into the approaching train to reveal famous love couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments to a final glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerana.

Prabhas shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam”

 

Radhe Shyam is an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read: Happy birthday Prabhas: Did you know the Baahubali star wanted to be a hotelier?

The cinematography for the film has been done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the film is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Nick Powell has done the action and stunts for the film with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant and sound design by Rasool Pookutty. Thota Vijaybhaskar and Eka Lakhani were the costume designers with Tarannum Khan for make up and Roshan as the hairstylist.

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka
Surgical, N-95 masks can reduce Covid-19 cough-cloud by 7, 23 times, says IIT Bombay study
Surgical, N-95 masks can reduce Covid-19 cough-cloud by 7, 23 times, says IIT Bombay study
Muslim League’s women wing urges PM Modi not to raise marriageable age for women
Muslim League’s women wing urges PM Modi not to raise marriageable age for women
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In