Happy birthday Prabhas: Did you know the Baahubali star wanted to be a hotelier?

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 06:43 IST

Thanks to the global reach of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, Prabhas is no longer an Indian actor and his popularity has transcended boundaries. His talent goes beyond playing the father-son duo in Baahubali. On the occasion of his 41st birthday, we present to you some lesser known facts from his life. What do you know about Prabhas when you take the star out of him?

Prabhas was born as Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati!

It might take a while for anyone to remember the name. But Prabhas was born as Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati and it was his uncle who suggested that he go with Prabhas as his screen name.

Prabhas wanted to be an hotelier

In several of his interviews, Prabhas has openly endorsed his love for food. He had also admitted that if he had not clicked as an actor, he would’ve gone into hotel business. As a hardcore foodie, he loves butter chicken and biryani.

Prabhas is a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani

Even though Prabhas has openly spoken about the respect he has for SS Rajamouli for being instrumental in building his career, he’s a bigger fan of Rajkumar Hirani. He has revealed that he has watched Hirani’s 3 Idiots and Munnabhai MBBS over 20 times. He’s also a huge fan of Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

Prabhas didn’t sign any film for five years

It is a known fact that the Baahubali series changed the fate of Prabhas for good. He went from a Telugu star to be recognised as a pan-Indian actor. Prabhas dedicated close to five years of his career while working on Baahubali without signing any other project.

Prabhas has a volleyball court in his house

Prabhas is a huge fan of volleyball. He loves playing the sport so much that he even built a court in his house. While prepping for his character in Baahubali, Prabhas used to play volleyball as part of his workout regime.

