Rajinikanth joins Annaatthe team in Hyderabad, see pic

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:11 IST

Actors Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, who are reuniting for the third time for upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, landed in Hyderabad on Sunday to join the sets. Rajinikanth began shooting for the project from Monday.

Being directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe marks the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. The project also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu Sundar in key roles.

Earlier on Sunday, pictures of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara from Hyderabad airport have gone viral on social media. The film’s publicist has confirmed that both the actors have come to the city to recommence shooting for Annaatthe.

In his recent interaction with reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth revealed close to 40 per cent shoot is left on the project. In the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister.

Rajinikanth at Hyderabad airport.

Nayanthara at Hyderabad airport.

This will be the second consecutive project for Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth. She had also worked with him in his last release Darbar, which was by AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth is expected to complete shooting for Annaatthe in 3-4 weeks and then shift focus on his political journey. He recently announced that he will soon launch his own party and take the full-length plunge into politics.

Last week, Rajinikanth took to Twitter to reveal that he’s finally ready to take the long-delayed political plunge.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

In a brief statement, he said that his party will be non-corrupt, honest and transparent. He also said that they will win the next elections.

He went on to add that his decision to launch a party is to bring change in Tamil Nadu. He said that if he succeeds, it’ll be the success of the people.

Follow @htshowbiz for more