Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:44 IST

Sara Ali Khan has shared a new workout video which comes with a twist. The actor never falls short of humour while posting on Instagram and was seen grooving to a 90s song as she worked out with a friend.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Sunehri Dupehri.” The video shows Sara in gym wear, doing side lifts as Coolie No 1 song Jeth Ki Dopahari Mein plays in the background. The song is from the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara, who is currently promoting the film’s remake, breaks into a dance sequence with her friend and the two go on to shake a leg together in the gym itself.

Sara’s funny antics left her fans and friends amused. Her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh commented on the video,”No words just no words.” Her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan read, “I love the guy trying to workout in the background.” Designer Manish Malhotra wrote in the comments section, “Bollywood dancing in the gym.” A fan called her “hardworking girl,” while another wrote, “how cute.”

Sara has been regularly putting up hilarious posts as she promotes the upcoming film. She recently shared a few pictures of her and Varun Dhawan from a recent photoshoot along with a hilarious poem. She wrote, “Stages of posing 1) hold your pose and strike a smile 2) break into laughter since it’s been a while 3) hug and thank god that we are really the opposite of hostile 4) post about it, and make sure your caption rhymes since that’s your style. And after you’ve posted and tagged you can give @varundvn a dial.”

Varun is currently recovering from Covid-19 and is in isolation in Chandigarh, where he was shooting for another film titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He and Sara have recreated the song Hussn Hai Suhana from the original film for the remake. The two-minute-and-44-second song features Varun shaking a leg to the upbeat number as he switches rooms with Shikha Talsania and Sara.

Coolie No. 1 will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara in the place of Karisma Kapoor. After Judwaa 2, this will be the second remake of his father David Dhawan’s that Varun is starring in. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas this year.

