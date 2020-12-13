e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal pens birthday post for mother-in-law, shares unseen wedding photos

Kajal Aggarwal pens birthday post for mother-in-law, shares unseen wedding photos

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a sweet birthday message for mother-in-law, along with some new pictures from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal has wished her mother-in-law on her birthday.
Kajal Aggarwal has wished her mother-in-law on her birthday.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared a heartfelt post for her mother-in-law, Dheera Kitchlu, on her birthday. On the occasion, she also posted a few precious pictures of them together from her wedding celebrations.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kajal wrote, “I couldn’t be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom !@dheerakitchlu.” The first black-and-white picture showed Kajal, in her bridal attire, kissing her mother-in-law’s hand. The second photo showed her giving her mother-in-law a warm hug during her pheras. The third picture showed the two ladies sharing a hug at another function.

 

Kajal’s entrepreneur husband, Gautam Kitchlu, also shared a post for his mother. Sharing two throwback pictures of them sharing a laugh, Gautam wrote, “I am who I am because of you. Happy birthday Mom! #happybirthday.”

 

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30 in Mumbai with their immediate families and close friends in attendence. While Kajal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Gautam was dressed in a silver sherwani. Sharing a wedding picture, she had written, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Rakhi Sawant says she made mistakes and went bankrupt, asked Sohail Khan for work and got Bigg Boss 14

Kajal, known for movies such as Singham, Magadheera, Special 26 and Thuppakki, had announced her engagement to Gautam on October 6. “This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” she had said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
Indian defence forces to stock weapons, ammo for 15-day intense war
Indian defence forces to stock weapons, ammo for 15-day intense war
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
LIVE: Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi
LIVE: Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi
‘There will be Hindu raj in Bengal,’ says BJP MP Pragya Thakur
‘There will be Hindu raj in Bengal,’ says BJP MP Pragya Thakur
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In