Rajinikanth’s Kaala postponed? Here’s what the makers said

The 48-day film strike in the Tamil film industry seems to have affected Rajinikanth’s Kaala. The film which was earlier slated to release on April 27 now appears to have been postponed. On Wednesday, media reports claimed that Rajinikanth starrer will be postponed as post-production work on it is yet to be finished due to the strike that ended Tuesday. Earlier, film’s producers, Lyca Productions, had said that the team stands by Tamil Nadu Producers Council’s decision to release films in a phased manner once the strike gets over.

The film’s publicist has said that the decision regarding film’s release date is yet to be made. “It is not confirmed if the film will be postponed. The meeting between the producers is to be held on April 18 and the council will decide on the release sequence of films that are in the pipeline,” he said.

When asked about the delay in post-production work, which was quoted by reports to be the reason for the movie’s delay, the film rep said the film has already been censored and is ready for release. The movie got a U/A certificate from the censor board on April 6 with 14 cuts. The film is about an underworld don, Kaala Karikalan who lives in Dharavi and is hailed but the local people as their saviour. Eashwari Rao plays his wife in the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Actor Nana Patekar will play the antagonist in this Pa Ranjith directorial which is produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, and Lyca Production.

The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayan, who is also the man behind the spectacular hit, “Neruppu Da” in Kabali. The release date for the film will be confirmed post the meeting among TNPC members.

