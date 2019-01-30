Rajinikanth’s Petta stays strong at box office after 19 days, to earn Rs 250 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth’s Petta, which released on January 10, has done excellent business and has earned Rs 217 crore at the box office, according to a report in Times Now. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta received warm response from audiences and even after 19 days, the film is going strong.

It must be noted that Petta was not an individual release as Ajith’s Viswasam debuted on the same day, and has also performed well at the box office. Despite the stiff competition, Petta emerged at the winner in Chennai by earning Rs 14.06 crore in comparison to Viswasam’s 11.41 crore till date.

Petta has earned $2.5 million at the US box office till , making Rajinikanth the only superstar from the south to have four films which grossed more than $2.5 million in the US so far.

Rajinikanth’s great run at the box office came despite his biggest film having been released just 40 days before Petta. Shankar’s 2.0, starting Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, released on November 29 and earned Rs 713.50 crore at the box office. While Petta may gross 250 crore by the end of its theatrical run, it is still an achievement as the film’s scale and budget is much smaller than that of 2.0.

Petta also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Sananth, Mega Akash, Bobby Simha and Sasikumar in pivotal roles. Rajini played the role of Petta who uses the mask of college warden Kaali. The film had music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sun Pictures.

