Rajinikanth seeks blessings of elder brother ahead of debut in politics, see pics

Rajinikanth met elder brother Sathyanarayana at his residence on Monday to seek his blessings ahead of his political debut next year.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:00 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajinikanth with elder brother.
Rajinikanth with elder brother.
         

Actor Rajinikanth met his elder brother Sathyanarayana at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday. Ahead of his entry into the world of politics with a new party, the actor sought the blessings of his brother. Pictures from their meeting have gone viral on social media.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Rajinikanth is seeking blessings of his brother by touching his feet and both of them share an emotional moment.

Rajinikanth with his brother at his residence.
Rajinikanth with his brother at his residence.

Last week, Rajinikanth took to Twitter to reveal that he’s finally ready to take the long-delayed political plunge. In a brief statement, he said that his party will be non-corrupt, honest and transparent. He also said that they will win the next elections. He went on to add that his decision to launch a party is to bring change in Tamil Nadu. He said that if he succeeds, it’ll be the success of the people.

 

On the career front, Rajinikanth will soon commence work on his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. He revealed close to 40 per cent shoot is left on the project. He’s expected to join the sets in January to complete shooting his remaining portion.

In Annaatthe, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother. It marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam. The rural drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. Keerthy Suresh, as per reports, will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister.

