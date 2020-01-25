Rajinikanth’s next film with director Siva titled Mannavan: reports

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil film with director Siva. Reports have emerged that the film has been titled Mannavan. Neither the makers nor Siva have officially announced the title. Sources have revealed that the title, along with the first look poster, will be released soon.

Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the project marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

The project, being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

It’s worth mentioning that both Meena and Khushbhu, two reigning stars of the 1990s, are reuniting with Rajinikanth after two decades. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie. The film is already confirmed as Diwali 2020 release. The makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew.

Rajinikanth was last seen on screen in Darbar, which has been directed by A.R Murugadoss. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, saw veteran return to playing a cop after 25 years.

Despite opening to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, Darbar went on to make a killing at the box-office. It has emerged as the fifth Rs. 200 crore grosser for Rajinikanth after films like Enthiran, Kabali, Petta and 2.0. The film, which was dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi, also featured Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu played crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss might reunite for another project next year. While shooting for Darbar, it is said that Murugadoss impressed Rajinikanth with a story idea which might be turned into a film.

