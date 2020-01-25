e-paper
Sejal Sharma suicide sends TV industry into shock, Jasmin Bhasin, Rohit Roy express grief

Sejal Sharma suicide sends TV industry into shock, Jasmin Bhasin, Rohit Roy express grief

The TV industry is shocked by the news of Sejal Sharma’s suicide. Several of her co-stars posted heartfelt notes for the young actor who ended her life.

tv Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji stars Jasmin Bhasin, Donal Bisht, Meera Deosthale expressed their shock over Sejal Sharma’s suicide.
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji stars Jasmin Bhasin, Donal Bisht, Meera Deosthale expressed their shock over Sejal Sharma's suicide.
         

The television industry is in shock as the news of the second suicide in a month emerged Friday evening - actor Sejal Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented flat in Mira Road by a friend. Responding to the sudden demise of a co-star, several TV actors took to social media to express their grief.

One of the first ones to express her shock and grief was Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji lead actor Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin wrote, “It’s unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial.”

A shocked Rohit Roy commented on her post and wrote, “Whatttt ?? How ?!?!”

Meera Deosthale also expressed her sadness. “Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u... sending u love and prayers.”

Actor Mohit Vijay Abrol responded to Meera’s post saying, “WTF , this is shocking . I recently worked with her , she was so positive and happy . I have no words .”

 

Donal Bisht, who replaced Jasmin Bhasin as Happy later in the show, also wrote a long note on her Instagram story. “Sejal. Simmi from our Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji...I don’t know you. I came after leap and you were before..I am shocked when I just got a call from journalist to comment on you took your life..My heart sinked...I don’t know you in person, but can recall I have heard your name when I asked who else were there in the family before leap. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is part of my life and will always be my family. I can feel the loss. Rest in peace girl...it sinks me even more to think you were just a kid around 20-21. I just wish I knew you in person and could help...Any help,” she wrote.

Hindustantimes

Sejal’s co-star Nirbhay Shukla also posted an Instagram story, in which he asked, “Why did you do this, Sejal?”

Hindustantimes

As per a PTI report, Sejal was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.The police have recovered a suicide note, in which she has stated that she was taking the extreme step due to personal reasons, a police official told PTI.

Sejal hailed from Udaipur and came to Mumbai in 2017 to try her luck in showbiz. Before her debut on the Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, she appeared in a few TV commercials and had also featured in a web series titled Azad Parindey.

