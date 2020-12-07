Kareena Kapoor pouts as she poses with the Himalayas for a goodbye pic, Arjun Kapoor shares his clicks too

bollywood

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:18 IST

Kareena Kapoor has shared a stunning picture from Palampur as she bid adieu to the mountains and got ready to return home to Mumbai. The actor, along with son Taimur, had accompanied husband Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor for the shoot of their film Bhoot Police.

Sharing a fresh selfie from the place on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home.” The actor is seen attempting the perfect pout for the camera as she poses in the sun with the snow-covered mountains and a terrace pool in the background. She also shared a group picture with a few people whom she thanked them for being with her during the tour.

Arjun also took to his Instagram Story to share a few pictures from Palampur. The first picture shows the back of a person in a knitted grey sweater with shoulder-length hair and captioned it, “Guess who?” besides tagging Kareena. It seems to be her son Taimur in the picture. The other picture seems to have been clicked form a distance and shows two people standing near a terrace pool of a hotel.

Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor shared a few more pictures on their Instagram Stories.

Since quite a few days, Kareena had been treating her fans to mesmerising views of the Himalayas. Her entourage was parked in Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj where Saif and Arjun were shooting for the film with co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Last week, Kareena announced her arrival in Palampur with a scenic shot which she captioned as, “Incredible India.” The Jab We Met actor then went on to share two adorable photos, also featuring Saif and Taimur.

Also read: 2 years of Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was very troubled during shoot’, felt ‘lost’ after release

Earlier, Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora had also joined them for a few days. The couple had shared quite a few pictures from their outings with Kareena and Saif on Instagram. Kareena had even credited Arjun for clicking some good pictures of them.

Follow @htshowbiz for more