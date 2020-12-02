e-paper
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan join 'Master Taimur' at his culinary session at Dharamshala hotel. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan join ‘Master Taimur’ at his culinary session at Dharamshala hotel. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took son Taimur Ali Khan for a culinary session at the hotel they were staying at in Dharamshala. Saif recently wrapped up a shoot schedule for his film Bhoot Police there.

Dec 02, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur.
         

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were in Dharamshala recently as the latter shot for his film, Bhoot Police. Kareena and their son, Taimur Ali Khan, joined Saif in the lovely town so they could spend more time together as a family.

On Monday, Kareena had shared some pictures from the hotel they were staying at, thanking the staff for their hospitality. Now, even the hotel’s official Instagram page has shared some pictures from the small culinary session they had arranged for Taimur. The photos show Taimur, Kareena and Saif sitting at a table, surrounded by some of the staff. Taimur can be seen filling small moulds with melted chocolate while Kareena and Saif watched over him.

 

Kareena, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, was seen in a black hoodie and track pants while Saif was seen in his usual white kurta pyjama and a black robe. Taimur was seen in a grey shirt and pants and a small, customised apron, bearing his name.

The hotel addressed the little one as ‘Master Taimur’. “Here’s a glimpse of the exclusive culinary session organised by us for Master Taimur Ali Khan and family. Here’s hoping to many more wonderful moments in the future. Thank you for trusting us with this Mrs. @kareenakapoorkhan and Mr. #SaifAliKhan. We hope we were able to enliven the Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort #SoulFilling experience for you,” they wrote in the post. In her own post, Kareena had called it a memorable stay.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 57: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to decide who will be evicted

Kareena had arrived in Dharamshala with Taimur and her friend Malaika a couple of weeks ago. They had joined Saif and Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who is also a part of the movie. Bhoot Police also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

During their stay there, Kareena and Malaika had shared multiple pictures from the mountain town. Malaika shared romantic pictures with Arjun while Kareena shared photos of Taimur, clicked by Arjun.

