Bigg Boss 14 written update day 57: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to decide who will be evicted

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 00:13 IST

Tuesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode was dramatic as Bigg Boss announced that the first eviction of finale week will be held now. The episode began with Eijaz Khan telling Nikki Tamboli that Shehzad Deol used to poke him but he emerged as the finalist. Jasmin Bhasin intervened to ask why was Eijaz showing off. Eijaz said he only spoke the truth. And, Jasmin then said Eijaz was being arrogant, adding that he becomes sweet when he needs safety (from evictions).

While discussing strategy for the task that would lead to the first eviction for the week, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik locked horns with each other. After trying to make the other understand their point of view, both Rubina and Abhinav exclaimed they needed to be heard. “Tere ko lagta hai tu bone aai hai aur mai danda leke peeche peeche sunane aya hoon yaha pe? Tumhe sab samajh aa gaya hai (You believe you are here to keep your point of views and I should simply follow you? You think you understood everything?,” an angry Abhinav told Rubina.

First up were Aly and Jasmin sitting in the hot seat and the two were grilled by others. Kavita and Nikki were next while Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya went up next .

During the task, Aly Goni said Kamya Panjabi was his friend, but she no longer is. Abhinav told Jasmin that she apologised to everyone after her fight but did not do so for Rubina. When Jasmine said she apologised only when she felt she was wrong, he told her, “Be the Jasmin I like.” Nikki also asked Rahul why he sent voice notes to her on social media and he claimed it was all for a friend. However, she refused to accept. Later, Eijaz, Rubina and Abhinav discussed how Jasmin vented out her vengeance in each round of the task, instead of trying to distract.

Bigg Boss then announced that Aly and Jasmin lost the task and they had to decide who would be eliminated from the show.

