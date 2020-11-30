e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor bids farewell to Dharamshala, and you get new pictures of Taimur and the mountains. See here

Kareena Kapoor bids farewell to Dharamshala, and you get new pictures of Taimur and the mountains. See here

Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son Taimur have departed from Dharamshala, after Saif finished filming his upcoming movie Bhoot Police there.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
Saif Ali Khan poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
         

Now that the Dharamshala schedule of her husband Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police has wrapped, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be preparing to head back home. The couple had been stationed at the mountain destination for several days, through Diwali, as Saif and his co-stars filmed the upcoming horror comedy.

Kareena, who has been sharing regular social media updates, took to Instagram on Monday to thank the staff of the hotel where they were staying, and also posted a new picture of herself with Saif and their son, Taimur Ali Khan. The family is currently in Palampur, according to Kareena’s latest post.

 

“Incredible India,” Kareena captioned a picture of the Dhauladhar range. The second picture showed Kareena and Saif posing with the hotel staff, while the third one showed her posing with Saif and Taimur on the terrace of their hotel, with the mountains in the background.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora take a stroll in Dharamshala, Taimur yells ‘no photo’. Watch viral video

For the Diwali break, they were joined by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who featured in several social media posts as well. Recently, both Arjun and Malaika shared pictures from McLeodganj. While Arjun posted a picture of himself at a cafe, which he captioned, “When SHE looks at you,” Malaika shared a picture of the two of them together at a church. “Never a dull moment when ur around,” she captioned it.

On Sunday, Saif’s co-star Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to announce that the Dharamshala schedule for Bhoot Police had ended. “Schedule wrap #dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! Im missing the team already!!” she wrote.

