Rajinikanth wishes quick recovery to Covid-19 positive fan: ‘I’ll pray for you’

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:15 IST

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday in a voice note, that has gone viral, is heard wishing his fan Murali a quick recovery. Murali, as per reports, has been tested positive for the coronavirus and is battling for life due to some kidney-related issues. The 69-year-old star said he will pray for Murali’s good health.

In the voice note, Rajinikanth told Murali to not worry. He said he will pray for his speedy recovery and that he and his family should come and visit him once he has completely recovered.

Murali’s son Darshan shared the audio note on his Twitter page and wrote in Tamil.

Rajinikanth, who has starred in over 150 films, was last seen on screen in Tamil film Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. In the film, he played an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death. Darbar was a box-office disaster. Following the failure of Darbar, Rajinikanth is said to have agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for his upcoming Tamil release, Annaatthe.

In Annaatthe, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother and it marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam. The film, a rural drama, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. Keerthy Suresh, as per reports, will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister.

Recently, Rajinikanth thanked his fans and well-wishers on the occasion of his successful completion of 45 years in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth made his acting debut with 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, which was directed by late K Balachander. On August 15, Rajinikanth will complete 45 years in the industry.

In a heartfelt post in Tamil which he shared on Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote: “This day marks the forty fifth anniversary of my theatrical journey. I thank all the good hearts who greeted me and to my fan base who keep me alive. I won’t be here if not for you.”

