Rajinikanth lauds Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director, apologizes for watching film late

Tamil crime comedy Kannum Kollaiyadithaal marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy. It stars Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 31, 2020 16:23 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rajinikanth called to appreciate director Desingh Periyasamy.
Rajinikanth called to appreciate director Desingh Periyasamy.
         

Actor Rajinikanth, who recently watched Dulquer Salmaan starrer Tamil crime comedy Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, called and appreciated its director. The 69-year-old star also apologized for watching the film so late.

Released earlier this year, the film marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy. Also starring Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal had a successful run in cinemas.

“Soooperrrr...excellent....hahahaha... really I have taken back...congratulations....periya future irukku ungalukku” kaalaila irunthu ithu mattum thaan kettuttu irukku kaathula...paranthukittu irukken....kadavulukku nanri. Thanks to everyone who all waited for this day,” Desingh tweeted.

 

While the filmmaker didn’t reveal that it was a call from Rajinikanth, fans were quick to conclude it was indeed the veteran star.

Following Desingh’s tweet, the phone conversation between the filmmaker and Rajinikanth got leaked on Twitter.

During the conversation, Rajinikanth apologized for watching the film so late. He also said that he was totally taken aback by the movie. He said Desingh has a bright future in the industry.

In another tweet, Design said that it was very unfortunate the phone call got leaked. “Personally not happy that the conversation got leaked as it is a very personal call. Even in my tweet, I didn’t mention Thalaivar’s name but unfortunately it happened,” he said.

The film features Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshan as a duo who con people for a living. When they get conned by two women – played by Ritu Varma and Niranjani – they vow to take revenge. The film also stars filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a cameo.

The film, which was distributed by Viacom 18 Studios, was dubbed and released in Telugu as well. It did exceptionally well in Telugu too.

