Rajinilkanth’s Kaala has been cleared with U/A certificate, says film’s executive producer

Over the last few days, rumours about superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala being cleared by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with U/A certificate and 14 cuts has been making the rounds. Despite multiple attempts to verify these reports, no official announcement has been made by the production house, Wunderbar Films.

However, the film’s executive producer Vinoth Kumar on Thursday confirmed that the film has been passed by the censor board. In his quote to Chennai-based English daily, DT Next, Vinoth said: “Kaala wasn’t screened at Wunderbar office. We obtained a NOC from the Tamil Film Producers Council before sending the film to CBFC, and film has been certified U/A with 14 cuts.”

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala is slated to hit the screens on April 27. Industry sources say the film’s release might be postponed as the strike between Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and digital service providers over exorbitant Virtual Print Fee (VPF) rates will continue with no resolution in sight.

Lyca Productions, who will be releasing Kaala, aren’t quite sure if their film will come out as planned. The official handle recently tweeted: “We are in sync with the producers’ council and in complete support of the demands. We will comply with the same till the system is rectified.”

It can be assumed that the makers of Kaala are prepared to postpone the release of the film.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a slum-lord-turned gangster. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

According to director Ranjith, Kaala is about diverse families that live in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, which is filled with people from different culture and language.

In a recent interview, Ranjith mentioned that the titular character in the film, played by Rajinikanth, is inspired from his grandfather. Rajinikanth plays a character called Karikaalan, and people call him Kaala.

Follow @htshowbiz for more