Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: See their first pics as a married couple, video of phera ceremony

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:00 IST

Rana Daggubati has tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad on Saturday. The first picture of the newly married couple was shared by Ram Charan on Instagram.

“Finally my hulk is married wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!,” he captioned the post. The photos show Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni posing with the bride and groom. Both Rana and Miheeka are seen in pristine white and golden outfits, as are the guests.

The wedding was an intimate affair, with just 30 guests in attendance, including actors Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun. Rana’s father and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu had earlier said that precautions would be taken, keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

“There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” he had told The Times of India.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had congratulated the Tollywood star for his big day. Akshay took to Twitter to congratulate his ‘Baby’ co-star and shared the picture from his haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion. “Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” he tweeted.

On Saturday morning, Rana had shared a picture of himself with his father and filmmaker Suresh Babu and his uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati, in which the three were seen getting ready for the wedding ceremonies.

