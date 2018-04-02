Rangasthalam gives Telugu cinema perfect summer boost with a massive opening

Telugu filmdom couldn’t have asked for a better start to this summer season. With big-ticket films such as Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya gearing up for release in the next few weeks, Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam has given a much needed boost to the industry with a terrific opening of Rs 46 crore (gross) worldwide. Its first weekend collection is expected to be about Rs 70 crore but the final numbers are not yet in. The Sukumar-directed rural revenge drama, set in the 1980s, has appealed to audiences and critics alike, despite its lengthy running time of nearly 3 hours, which was initially seen as a concern.

According to trade analyst Trinath, Rangasthalam is the biggest opener in Ram Charan’s career. “This is the perfect start to the summer. This boost will only benefit the upcoming big-ticket releases in April, including Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Bharat Ane Nenu. Going by the start, the film is expected to gross over Rs 75 crore in its opening weekend worldwide.” If we were to break it down region-wise, outside the Telugu states, the film has done exceptional well in the US, Australia, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In the US, the film minted $1.2 million from premieres and first day. As of Sunday morning, the film has grossed around $1.8 million and it’s expected to breach the $ 3 million mark in its full run in cinemas. In Chennai, with opening day numbers of Rs 25 lakh, it has become the biggest Telugu opener in the city.

Tollywood had a shaky start in 2018 with Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated Agnyaathavaasi biting the dust. Despite a terrific opening, the film went fell flat on its face following very bad word-of-mouth. “With the failure Agnyaathavaasi, the industry badly needed its first blockbuster of the year. Thankfully, it came in the form of Rangasthalam, which has the numbers and overall positive talk to back the box-office collections. While films such as Bhaagamathie and Tholiprema did exceptional business, they couldn’t shake up the trade with the numbers. With pre-release business worth around Rs 115 crore, Rangasthalam is the second major Telugu release of the year after Agnyaathavaasi, and its numbers have given the trade much needed confidence to look forward to all the major summer releases,” said Trinath.

Rangasthalam marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Sukumar. A leading distributor said that audiences loved the authenticity Sukumar brought to the rural flavour of the film. “One of the reasons why the film appealed to all is because of its authentic rural flavour. Telugu audiences haven’t seen anything this raw in a long time. There was nothing artificial about the film or the performances of the actors.”

In the film, Ram Charan plays a small-time village mechanic. On being part of the project, he thanked director Sukumar for the opportunity at the film’s pre-release event. “Except for a couple of times as a kid when I visited the sets of my dad’s films in some villages, I have never spent quality time in a village. Rangasthalam gave me the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate what it means to live in a village. Life is so peaceful in a village and we can’t find pure and clean people anywhere else. I kept thinking how much we miss staying in the cities. I need to thank team Rangasthalam and director Sukumar for this life-changing experience and I should admit I discovered a new Ram Charan in this process.”

Also starring Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

