Rashmika Mandanna to be Mahesh Babu’s co-star in Sarileru Neekevvaru, see launch pics

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been signed as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which had its official launch ceremony on Friday in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, who is holidaying in London with family, did not attend the launch event.

The Maharshi actor is expected to join the sets for shooting from July first week onwards. The film, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, is tipped be an out-and-out commercial entertainer with Mahesh to be seen in a different avatar.

To coincide with the 75th birthday of Mahesh Babu’s father, the makers unveiled the title poster on Friday. In the poster, next to the title one could see a rifle and an army hat. This led to speculation that Mahesh could be playing an army officer. The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara, also stars Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu among others.

The makers have also announced that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The team hopes to go on the floors from the third or last week of June. They will complete the first schedule before Mahesh joins the sets.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s latest outing Maharshi has crossed Rs 175 crore at the box-office. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, features Mahesh in the role of a multimillionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:47 IST