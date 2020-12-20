e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Ravi Teja’s Krack confirmed for Sankranti release, director tweets release date

Ravi Teja’s Krack confirmed for Sankranti release, director tweets release date

Ravi Teja’s Krack will hit theatres on January 14 next year. Director Gopichand Malineni has said the trailer will soon be out.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 16:16 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Teja's Krack will release on January 14.
Ravi Teja’s Krack will release on January 14.
         

Director Gopichand Malineni has confirmed that his upcoming Telugu film Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, will release in cinemas on Sankranti festival next year. He announced via a tweet on Saturday that the film will release on January 14.

Gopichand wrote on his Twitter page: “KrackonJan14”. As per Thaman’s tweet, the team is currently busy with the post-production work. The theatrical trailer can be expected soon.

 

Krack marks the third time reunion of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

The makers recently denied reports about the film heading for a direct-OTT release. Reacting to the news, director Gopichand Malineni told Hindustan Times that the “news is false”. “We have no plans for OTT release. We will wait for the theatrical release,” Malineni said.

Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles.

