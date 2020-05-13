Sai Pallavi’s character in Virataparvam inspired by singer-activist Belli Lalitha?

regional-movies

Actor Sai Pallavi’s character in upcoming Telugu action drama Virataparvam is believed to be inspired from real-life singer-activist Belli Lalitha, as per report in Cinema Express. It is already known that Sai Pallavi plays a Naxalite in this Venu Udugala-directed film, which also stars Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das.

Belli Lalitha was a popular folk singer-turned-activist and she played a crucial role in the fight for statehood of Telangana region in early 1990s. She was kidnapped and killed in 1999.

The film sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Rana plays a cop in the film while Priyamani will be seen playing a Naxalite.

In her recent interview to Cinema Express, Priyamani confirmed she plays a Naxalite in the movie. “Yes, I am playing a Naxalite. It’s going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it’s a true story,” Priyamani said, confirming she’s also part of Venkatesh starrer Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran.

The film marks Nandita Das’s return to Telugu cinema after a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap.

“I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” Nandita said in a statement.

“I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she said.

