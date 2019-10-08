Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya celebrate 2nd anniversary with pics from wedding and their blissful life. See here

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:09 IST

Celebrity couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni celebrated their second anniversary over the weekend. Samantha took to Instagram to share a cute message and a bunch of pictures from their married life.

She wrote: “Stronger and stronger. Two year anniversary and a ten year story. Stuck on you.” On October 6, two years ago, Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot after dating each other for a while. As a couple, they are very popular among their fans.

Unlike her contemporaries, Samantha has become busier with work after her wedding. In an interview to Firstpost last year, Chaitanya said that he isn’t ashamed to admit she’s doing more work than him. “I’m really happy for her. Post marriage, I wondered how things would work for her but I’m glad she’s busier than me. It’s also very heartening to know she’s had her biggest successes post marriage.”

Samantha delivered three of her career’s biggest blockbusters post marriage. These films include Mersal, U-Turn and Majili. She was also critically acclaimed for her performance as a married woman who strays in Super Deluxe.

Chaitanya and Samantha worked together in Majili after their wedding, which went on to mint numbers as well as earn lot of love from audiences and critics alike for their performances. Samantha currently awaits the release of 96, a remake of the eponymous Tamil film, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Sharwanand plays the lead in the Telugu version.

96, which had a terrific run in cinemas, revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet 20 years later in a school reunion and the events that follow. The film was praised for its representation of love and its music by Govind Vasantha.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, awaits the release of Venky Mama, which also stars his uncle Venkatesh alongside him. He will soon begin shooting for a rural romantic drama with Sai Pallavi for a yet-untitled project to be directed by Sekhar Kammula.

