Sangeetha Krish hits out at mother, says she was ‘exploited for the comfort of drug addict’ brothers

Malayalam actor Sangeetha Krish has hit out at her mother for allegedly exploiting her, just days after the mother alleged that the actor wanted to take over her property and throw her out.

Sangeetha took to Twitter and put out a statement claiming her mother made her sign blank cheques, pulled her out of school and more. “Dearest Mom, Thank u for bringing me to this world. Thank you for pulling me out of school & making me work from the age of 13 .Thank u for making me sign in all blank cheques.Thank u for exploiting me for the comfort of ur Alcoholic & drug addict sons who never went to work their entire life.Thank u for cornering me inside our own house for not budging to ur decisions. Thank u for not getting me married until I fought my way out.Thank u for constantly disturbing my husband & thereby spoiling my family Peace .Thank you for teaching me how a mother should not to be. And finally Thank u for all the false allegations & these latest accusations ,because knowingly or unknowingly u ve only made me evolve from a dumb kid to a fighter & now to a very mature , strong & a bold woman.. will always LOVE U FOR THIS ). One day u will step out of ur EGO & definitely FEEL PROUD OF ME,” the actor’s statement read.

To all my well wishers.. Thank u for always being there for me . And to all film lovers , IT IS NOT EASY TO BE AN ACTOR. pic.twitter.com/RuEjkTHpZT — sangithakrish (@sangithakrish) April 12, 2019

Her husband, singer Krrish, also put out a tweet in her support. “I know what u going thru. I know what u have done for ur family. I’m always there for u,” he wrote.

அள்ளிக்கொடுத்து வாழ்பவன் நெஞ்சம் ஆனந்த பூந்தோப்பு, வாழ்வில் நல்லவர் என்றும் கெடுவதில்லை

இது நான்குமறை தீர்ப்பு.. https://t.co/Frk2pQNr5z — KRISH (@krishoffl) April 12, 2019

Popularly known as Rasika in the film industry, Sangeetha began her film journey in the 90s, with the political thriller Gangotri. She has also worked in Telugu and Tamil films, and has won Filmfare Awards for her supporting roles in Khadgam and Pithamagan.

Sangeetha got married to filmmaker Krish in 2009 and she gave birth to a baby girl in 2012.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 15:44 IST