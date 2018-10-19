Sarkar teaser: Vijay is the corporate monster who enters politics in this AR Murugadoss directorial. Watch video

Actor Vijay’s upcoming movie Sarkar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is all set to release on Diwali this year. The teaser of the film was shared on social media on October 19 and has fans raving about the actor’s look in the film; the film has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The teaser begins with Vijay as a corporate monster with no compunctions. He believes in destroying the competition, without worrying about the cost. This businessman comes to India to cast his vote on the day of the state elections, only to find that someone else has voted for him. ‘Kalla vote’ (votes that are misused) sows the seed of revolution in this film.

He then switches teams and enters politicts to bring about a change in the society. He believes he can alter the status quo because he is a corporate bigwig, who can make anything happen. There’s black money, dirty politics, murder and more that Vijay will stand up against in this film.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays the role of a politician, and this is quite apparent from her look in the film. We get just a glance at Keerthy as well. The teaser focusses solely on Vijay and his promise to bring about a change for the better.

In the film, Vijay finally shows some sign of ageing on the silver screen for the first time. After playing the ‘young and effervescent’ professional in his films, he is finally sporting a salt-and-pepper look.

Vijay’s fans across Tamil Nadu have turned the teaser release into a mini festival. Videos from the celebrations have gone viral on Twitter with the official handle of Sun Pictures sharing them.

Just a teaser celebration..!!



Proud Thalapathiyans 🔥🔥



Pure Massive celebration



Tirunelveli Thalapathy Fort Ram cinemas 🔥#SarkarTeaserDay pic.twitter.com/e7QkUat7Jx — Actor Vijay FC (@ActorVijayWFC) October 19, 2018

#SarkarTeaserDay

Craze for a teaser...

This is historic...

V r witnessing unparalleled SUPERSTARDOM...#Thalapathy era 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/bPAN6mZghT — Irshad (@Irshad5676) October 19, 2018

Recently, director AR Murugadoss had also revealed that actor Vijay’s role is about a man from the corporate world, entering politics and added that the styling of Vijay’s character in the film was inspired by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He also said in this interview with Vikatan that the team had done extensive research in Sundar Pichai’s life. AR Murugadoss had also revealed that Vijay’s character will have a negative shade in the film.

Sarkar is produced by Sun Pictures and has music composed by AR Rahman. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 18:15 IST