Shriya Saran to marry her Russian boyfriend over three-day ceremony in March

Actress Shriya Saran, who has in the past rubbished reports about her marriage and had made it clear that she need not tell anyone about her personal life, is all set to enter wedlock in a grand three-day event in Udaipur on March 17, 18 and 19. Even though Shriya had said recently in a media interaction that her wedding is none of anyone’s business, reports indicate that she is all set to tie the knot to Russian sportsman-businessman Andrei Koscheev.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, “Preparations are on in full swing and Shriya has been ringing up close friends and colleagues to invite them for the wedding. It will be a traditional Hindu ceremony planned months in advance with a Holi-themed celebration, with the sangeet and mehendi preceding the wedding,” a source close to the actor was quoted by Mirror, adding that the bride-to-be recently visited Russia to meet Andrei’s family.

Having predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu industries where she tasted good success, Shriya also worked in a few Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada films. Her recent Telugu was veteran actor Mohan Babu starrer Gayatri, which sank without a trace at the box-office. In 2012, she featured in the British– Canadian film Midnight’s Children, directed by Deepa Mehta, and based on Salman Rushdie’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

