Soorarai Pottru trailer: Suriya’s film is about a man who made flying affordable. Watch

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:41 IST

The trailer of Suriya’s forthcoming Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru – based on the life of captain Gopinath of budget airline Air Deccan – was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. The visuals promise an inspiring story of an ordinary man with an extraordinary dream to make flying affordable for everyone.

The film, directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on November 12. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Nedumaaran Rajangam, who nurtured the dream of making people fly at the cost of Rs 1. In the trailer, Suriya is seen taking on mighty politicians and businessmen to make his dream come true.

Talking about being part of the project, Suriya said in a statement: “Soorarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support.”

The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female filmmaker.

The film was originally supposed to premiere on October 30 on Amazon Prime. However, the release got postponed after a delay in obtaining an NOC from Indian Air Force. Since the story is set in the aviation industry, the makers had to get a clearance from the Air Force for release.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who has co-produced this project. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

