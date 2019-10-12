e-paper
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali to be screened at Royal Albert Hall, with live music

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
         

SS Rajamouli and his crew are all set to host a special screening of Baahubali: The Beginning at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. The team, including Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani, and the music technicians will all be present at the special screening of the film. 

Not only this, Baahubali-The Beginning will be the first film from India to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall, with a live performance of the score.

Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “Very excited that our film #Baahubali-The Beginning is the first non-English film to have its score performed live at the world-famous @RoyalAlbertHall by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London on Oct 19th. Join the team in this unique experience..:).”

 

The Baahubali franchise has created history in the Indian film industry. The filmmaker’s next project is RRR. The film will star Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The period drama is going to be an epic period drama inspired by real-life freedom fighters and will see the two actors in the lead, portraying these legendary characters.

The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles. Mounted on a huge budget of Rs 350-400 crore, RRR will be on a similar scale to Baahubali. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment and directed by Rajamouli, RRR will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in ten Indian languages simultaneously.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:35 IST

