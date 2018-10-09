Sunny Leone’s movie Veeramahadevi’s posters destroyed, actor’s effigy burnt in Bengaluru

Sunny Leone’s multilingual period film Veeramahadevi faced opposition from members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, who on Monday burnt posters of the actor’s film, raised slogans and even burnt her effigy. The Rs 100 crore budget film stars Sunny in the lead role and the members of the Kannada outfit group are unhappy with her presence in the film. Veeramahadevi is a warrior princess of the south, and the Kannada outfit feels that Sunny playing the part would be disrespectful to their ‘goddess’.

Harish, president of KRV’s Yuva Sena was quoted by News 18 as saying, “If Sunny Leone plays this role, it will be an insult to our culture. Veeramahadevi is our goddess, we will not allow this.” The members also explained that if the makers do not replace the actor, they will not let the film release in the state.

Harish also added, “Sunny Leone is said to be visiting Bengaluru on November 3. We will not let her promote this movie in any of the states.”

It was this same group which had opposed Sunny performing at a New Year’s Eve event in December 2017 as well. While this was taken to the court, which had ordered security for the actor to perform at the event, she had refused to perform.

Veeramahadevi is produced by Ponse Stephen under the banner of Steves Corner and the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. This film will also mark the debut of Sunny Leone in the south.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:55 IST