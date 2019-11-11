Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya may star Santhanam

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:56 IST

Actor Santhanam, who was last seen in Tamil comedy A1, is said to have been approached with the offer to star in Tamil remake of recent Telugu hit Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

Chhichhore fame Naveen Polishetty played a rookie detective who goes on to crack the biggest case of his life in Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, which was praised by audiences and critics alike for its quirky presentation.

The film’s core idea explored various crimes that are done with the help of unidentified dead bodies. The movie mostly starred newcomers and did exceptionally well at the box office.

Watch the trailer of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya here:

Directed by Swaroop RSJ, the film was co-written by Naveen, who went on to play the titular and won praise from all quarters.

Ever since the film’s release and phenomenal response from Telugu audiences, talks have been going on for Tamil remake. Santhanam is the prime contender for Naveen’s role and an official announcement can be expected soon.

The industry grapevine is that the yet-untitled remake will be directed by Manoj Beedha, who made his directorial debut last year with Vanjagar Ulagam. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised in the course of few weeks.

Also read: Isha Koppikar opens up on getting sexual propositions from actors: ‘He said don’t come with anybody’

Meanwhile, Santhanam currently has a few projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped up the shooting of upcoming Tamil action comedy Dagaalty. His other upcoming projects include Dikkilona and Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum.

There are also reports that Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya might be remade in Hindi. Sources close to the producer of the original have confirmed that talks have been initiated for Hindi remake. The project might take off early next year.

The sources further added that Naveen Polishetty, who made a strong mark as Acid in Chhichhore, might reprise his own role in the Hindi remake. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more