Tejashri Pradhan to play an RJ in her next

Having worked in films, television shows and plays, Tejashri Pradhan had yet to explore the radio medium. So, when she was approached to play an RJ in Asehi Ekda Vhave, she readily agreed to be part of the project. The Ti Saddhya Kay Karte (2017) actor says, “It is something I have not attempted in all the mediums so far. I had come in contact with many radio jockeys during film promotions. It may look like an easy job, but there are so many elements that attribute to what is finally heard on the radio.”

The Lagna Pahave Karun (2013) actor met with many RJs and spent close to a few hours with a few to understand the body language, voice modulation and other aspects of the job. “I found radio jockeying similar to being on stage — you have to be loud and reach a larger audience. It is unlike television and films where you have to operate in a small cut-to frame. One’s mental attitude and approach also is important on radio.”

She was also suggested that one’s smile is equally important while speaking on the radio, even if the audience can’t see you, they can definitely feel the emotion. Comparing the experience to theatre she adds, “While on stage, I have to ensure my audience right up to the last row feels my emotion and hears me well. Similarly, on the radio, it may sound and seem over the top in the small studio room, but it is important to reach out correctly.” The actor is full praise of radio jockeys and believes it was a challenge to play one.