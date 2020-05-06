e-paper
Telugu actor Sivaji Raja hospitalized following a heart attack

According to a report, Sivaji Raja suffered a heart attack after his BP (blood pressure) drastically dropped. He is expected to get a heart stent and will undergo angioplasty.

regional-movies Updated: May 06, 2020 15:15 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Sivaji Raja is a Telugu actor.
         

Telugu character actor and former president of Movie Artists Association Sivaji Raja has been hospitalized following a heart attack in Hyderabad. According to Times of India report, Sivaji was rushed to a private hospital on Tuesday night following severe chest pain.

The report further added that Sivaji suffered a heart attack after his BP (blood pressure) drastically dropped. He is expected to get a heart stent. He will undergo angioplasty.

With over 300 films to his credit, Sivaji was recently seen in films such as Brochevarevarura, Neevevaro, Nela Ticket and MLA. He’s a recipient of four Nandi awards.

He’s also a popular television actor. Amrutam is one of the few shows he’s been part of.

He made his acting debut in early 1990s. Some of his popular films include Hello Brother, Ninne Premistha, Moguds Pellams and Pelli Sandadi among others.

