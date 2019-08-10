The national level recognition is a pat on the back: Adinath Kothare

regional-movies

On Friday afternoon, actor Adinath Kothare received an elated call from his father Mahesh Kothare, sharing the big news. The director-actor-producer screamed with joy as he announced that Adinath’s directorial debut had won the Best Film on Environment Conservation at the 66th National Awards. The film is based on the real life story of Hanumant Kendre from Nagdarwadi village in the Nanded district.

Adinath, who is currently shooting in London, UK for Kabir Khan’s 83, shared his excitement on the win over a call. “My dad literally shouted it, he was the most excited. It means a lot. I can’t express it in words. It is a big development and the credit goes to the entire team who worked so hard. The national level recognition is a pat on the back. Such an accolade is a beautiful impetus for the message embedded in the film,” says the actor.

The actor extends his gratitude to the production house Purple Pebble Pictures, owned by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra. He shares that their belief and trust in a debutant director was a huge encouragement. He says, “Rashmi Kulkarni also plays an important role in this feat as she was the one who spotted the script and approached the producers. I am also grateful to Nitin (Dixit, writer) who stood by me like a friend and brother for four years, dedicatedly. And the entire team, without whom this would not be possible.”

Adinath also adds, his family has been extremely supportive of his work so far and that helps him do better. “My dad is my guiding light, my wife Urmila is wonderful and my one-and-a-half year old daughter Jizah is my lucky charm. I feel blessed to have such wonderful people around me,” he says.

He is glad that the film will gather more attention after the award, as the subject is not only an inspiring story but also the need of the hour. Adinath says, “This award is an emotional moment and has also given me a lot of confidence. It is reassuring for a creative person as well as motivating too. I am overwhelmed.”

