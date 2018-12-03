Theatre will always be my first love: Rohini Hattangadi

Professionally, Rohini Hattangadi is taking it easy. The actor is choosing only exciting and interesting work that is coming her way. Most importantly, she is ensuring that she has time to pursue theatre. The winner of BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Gandhi (1982), Rohini will be seen next in Satish Rajwade’s, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3, as a gynaecologist, and a family friend of the lead couple. Rohini says, “I have worked with Satish in Premachi Goshta (2013) and I admire his work. He is very particular of what he wants, and makes everyone feel comfortable on set. He had asked me to be a part of the sequel in 2015. Unfortunately, I could not, due to prior commitments. But it was fun working with the team.”

The actor shares that each film is different from the other and she won’t be surprised if Satish makes the fourth instalment too. “The film has a nostalgic value with the old generation and still finds a connect with the younger generation. It deals with many issues and subjects but in a subtle and casual way,” she says.

Ask her to pick a preferential medium between film, television and theatre, and she promptly replies, “Theatre is my first love, simply because I started out with theatre. I like all of them as they are different in terms of how you approach them. However, theatre is my favourite because I can explore and experiment with my character with every performance. For example, right now, I am doing Natsamrat on stage. The play has remained relevant through the years. The references change but the gist remains the same. You can interpret it as per the time and need.”

The actor was recently part of a few films in the Telugu and Tamil too. Having worked with various senior and established directors and actors, Rohini feels the basic attitude of film-makers towards a film makes a lot of difference. “I have been part of all kinds of films. Today, people are conscious about economics. They want to experiment but they are worried about other factors too. This makes a lot of difference. I can see that their approach is serious but certain external factors stop them. They are not rigid enough and work within certain parameters,” she concludes.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 18:28 IST