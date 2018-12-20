TNPC president Vishal arrested for breaking and entering producer’s council office

Actor Vishal was arrested by the police on Thursday for breaking and entering into Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council office. The office was earlier locked by a group of 300 film producers who were demanding Vishal’s resignation as the president of TFPC. The producers alleged that the actor-producer had misused funds amounting to Rs 7 crore from the council’s funds.

Vishal took to Twitter to dismiss the allegations. The actor tweeted, “Police who were mute yesterday wen unauthorised ppl locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested me & my colleague today for no fault of ours,absolutely unbelievable. We will fight back,wil do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event & raise funds to help Producers in distress (sic).”

He also claimed that these allegations were a ploy to stop him from organising an Ilayarajaa music event. He added, “Targeting me for a simple reason that I want to do good for producers who have lost everything,well I wil continue to do this no matter what. My conscience is Clear,God & Truth is on my side & I will continue to march ahead. NO ONE CAN STOP ME FROM CONDUCTING ILLAYARAJA SIR EVENT (sic).”

Earlier, on Wednesday, producer AL Azhagappan said to reporters that Vishal has not fulfilled certain promises that he made at the time of elections. He also alleged, “He (Vishal) has also engaged in a lot of criminal activities.”

While speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai, the producer also said, “Prakash Raj has attended only one meeting of the council and Gautham Menon does not even know the location of the council. Vishal claimed that he would get rid of Tamil Rockers, but now there are rumours that he is a partner in the piracy group. The site should have given money to the producers but we have not received anything.”

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 16:45 IST