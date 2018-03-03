Vijay Sethupathi turns singer for Yuvan Shankar Raja’s Pei Pasi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is awaiting the release of Junga and is busy currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, is all set to record a song for composer Yuvan Shankar Raja for his upcoming Tamil project Pei Pasi. Vijay Sethupathi, who briefly sang a few lines in his latest release Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, will be lending his voice for the first time for a full-length song. Yuvan took to twitter to share the news and added that the song will be a trendy number.

“Vijay Sethupathi singing for the first time, a cool track for the movie Pei Pasi. Introducing my cousin Hari Krishnan Bhaskar as the main lead, directed by @frenchvirgin watch out guys.” He further added that he is happy to compose for his cousin Hari’s debut film. The film, directed by Shrinivas Kavinayam, features newcomer Hari Krishnan Bhaskar in the lead. The film also stars Namitha and Amritha Iyer in prominent roles.

Apparently, the film is predominantly shot inside a departmental store. In an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle, the director revealed that he ensured that the screenplay is interesting so that it doesn’t bore people in theatres. “It will be a mixture of many genres including horror. There are three layers to it; one is the horror element and there is love, and some humour,” he said.

