Vishnuu Vishal divorces wife Rajini, says they will remain friends who respect each other

Actor Vishnuu Vishal announced his divorce from wife Rajini on social media and requested his followers to give them privacy. The actor said in the statement that he and his wife have been separated for over a year and are now legally divorced.

He said, “Dear friends and well-wishers. I wish to inform you all that Rajini and I have been separated for over a year and now legally divorced. We have a beautiful son and out top priority will always be to co-parent our kid and give him the best. We have spent some wonderful year together and we will always remain as good friends and respect each other. In the best interest of our kid and our families we request you all to respect our privacy. Regards Vishnuu Vishal (sic).”

Vishnu and Rajini had married on December 2, 2011 after dating for four years. They are parents to 22-month-old son Aryan. Rajini and Vishnu used to study at the same college.

On the work front, the actor -- who was last seen in critically and commercially hit film Raatchashan -- has multiple projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in the Tamil and Telugu versions of Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi, directed by Prabhu Solomon. He will also be seen in Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Idam Porul Yeval and Jagajala Killadi next.

According to recent reports, the actor is also expected to reunite with director Ram Kumar for Mundasupatti 2.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 17:33 IST