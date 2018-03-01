‘Vision of Bharat’ from Bharat Ane Nenu to be released on March 6

After impressing fans and audiences alike with the terrific first oath on Republic Day, the makers of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu are set to release the vision of the character Bharat on March 6. In the film, directed by Koratala Siva, Mahesh plays a character called Bharat, who will be seen as a chief minister. While the industry grapevine is that the teaser is being promoted as Bharat’s vision, sources from the team have clarified that teaser will be launched at a much later stage.

Bharat Ane Nenu, which marks the Telugu debut of Kiara Advani, also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be playing Mahesh’s father in the film. Although Sarath has starred in a few Telugu films over the years, this will be a huge project in his career. According to reliable sources, his role will be crucial from the story’s perspective. This is the second Tamil actor director Koratala Siva is using in his films after Sathyaraj, who played Prabhas’s father in Mirchi.

Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers not long ago decided to advance the release by a day soon after Kaala was announced to hit the screens on April 27. Last week, it was announced Bharat Ane Nenu will now release on April 20 while Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya has been pushed to May 4.

