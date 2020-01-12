e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Zee Cine awards Telugu 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi and Nani win top laurels

Chiranjeevi and Samantha bagged with awards for the Best Actor in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Majili, respectively. Filmmaker K. Viswanath was honoured with lifetime achievement award.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 was held at a grand event in Hyderabad on Saturday and it saw the who’s who of Telugu film industry in attendance. Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and Ram Pothineni, among several others graced the ceremony.

While Chiranjeevi walked away with the Best Actor award for his performance as Kurnool-based freedom fighter in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Samantha bagged Best Actor for her performance in Shiva Nirvana directed Majili. Veteran filmmaker K. Viswanath was honoured with lifetime achievement award.

Here is the complete list of winners: -

Best Actor in Leading Role Male – Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby

Best Find of the year Female – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey

Favorite Actor of the Year Male -Nani for Jersey

Best Actor in Supporting Role Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi

Best Comedian – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura

Favorite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho

Best Debut Female - Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasaani

Favorite Actress - Pooja Hegde for Maharshi

Best Producer of the year – Charmee Kaur for iSmart Shankar

Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar

Best Music Director – Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar

Best Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Song from Dear Comrade

Life Time Achievement award – K Viswanath

Best Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasaani

Best Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Favorite Album of the year – Prabhakaran for Dear comrade

Best villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy

Best Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura

