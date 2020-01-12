Zee Cine awards Telugu 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Chiranjeevi and Nani win top laurels
Chiranjeevi and Samantha bagged with awards for the Best Actor in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Majili, respectively. Filmmaker K. Viswanath was honoured with lifetime achievement award.regional-movies Updated: Jan 12, 2020 09:47 IST
Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 was held at a grand event in Hyderabad on Saturday and it saw the who’s who of Telugu film industry in attendance. Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and Ram Pothineni, among several others graced the ceremony.
While Chiranjeevi walked away with the Best Actor award for his performance as Kurnool-based freedom fighter in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Samantha bagged Best Actor for her performance in Shiva Nirvana directed Majili. Veteran filmmaker K. Viswanath was honoured with lifetime achievement award.
Here is the complete list of winners: -
Best Actor in Leading Role Male – Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby
Best Find of the year Female – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey
Favorite Actor of the Year Male -Nani for Jersey
Best Actor in Supporting Role Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi
Best Comedian – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura
Favorite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho
Best Debut Female - Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasaani
Favorite Actress - Pooja Hegde for Maharshi
Best Producer of the year – Charmee Kaur for iSmart Shankar
Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar
Best Music Director – Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar
Best Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Song from Dear Comrade
Life Time Achievement award – K Viswanath
Best Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasaani
Best Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Favorite Album of the year – Prabhakaran for Dear comrade
Best villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy
Best Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura
