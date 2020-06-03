e-paper
Home / Science / A 170-ft wide asteroid among 5 flying by Earth today: NASA tracker

A 170-ft wide asteroid among 5 flying by Earth today: NASA tracker

The largest of the asteroids is called 2020 KF, measuring 144-foot in diameter, which will fire past our planet at 24,000 miles per hour at 12.00 pm EDT or 9.30 pm IST.

science Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

At least five Near-Earth Objects or NEOs or asteroids are headed in the direction of Earth between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday early morning, say media reports quoting American space agency NASA.

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), a 108-foot wide 2020 KK7 asteroid has flown past the Earth at 4.43 am EDT or 2.13 pm IST.

The next one will be the 115 feet wide 2020 KD4 which will fly by at 12,000 miles per hour at 8.47 am EDT or 6.17 IST, at a range of 2.5 million miles away.

The largest of the asteroids is called 2020 KF, measuring 144-foot in diameter, which will fire past our planet at 24,000 miles per hour at 12.00 pm EDT or 9.30 pm IST.

This will be followed by 2020 KJ1, a 105-feet wide asteroid, treading along at 11,000 miles per hour, flying by Earth at 2.57 pm EDT, passing some 1.3 million miles from the Earth at its closest factor.

And lastly, there will be the asteroid identified as 2020 KE4 which has an estimated diameter of about 171 feet. According to CNEOS, the asteroid is currently headed for our planet at a speed of over 20,000 miles per hour, says a report on International Business Times website.

And the good news is that given its size and speed, 2020 KE4 will most likely won’t cause any impact on Earth even if it hits the planet during one of its near-intersection flybys. The IBT report says that the asteroid will most likely burn up in the atmosphere and explode in the sky.

