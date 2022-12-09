Bacteria that cause bloodstream infections grew highly drug-resistant in 2020: WHO report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 09, 2022 03:02 PM IST

The protracted overuse and misuse of existing therapies, particularly antibiotics, has helped microbes to become resistant.

World Health Organization report is based on data from 87 countries. (Representative Image)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

High levels of drug resistance in bacteria that often cause bloodstream infections in hospitals emerged in the first year of the pandemic, a World Health Organization report based on data from 87 countries in 2020 has found.

Concerns about so-called superbugs - pathogens that are resistant to existing drugs - are hardly new.

The protracted overuse and/or misuse of existing therapies, particularly antibiotics, has helped microbes to become resistant to many treatments, while the pipeline of replacement therapies in development is limited.

The WHO report showed levels higher than 50% of resistance in bacteria that typically cause life-threatening bloodstream infections in hospitals, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter spp.

