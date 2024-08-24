Cabinet approves Vigyan Dhara scheme to promote S&T capacity building, research, innovation

New Delhi, The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the merger of three ongoing umbrella schemes into a unified central sector scheme called 'Vigyan Dhara' which seeks to promote science and technology capacity building as well as research, innovation and technology development. HT Image

The merger of the Department of Science and Technology schemes into a single scheme would enhance efficiency in fund utilisation and establish synchronisation among the sub-schemes, the government said.

The scheme would reinforce the efforts of the government towards promoting innovations at all levels, starting from the school level to higher education, and for the industries and startups through targeted interventions.

Significant support will be extended to increase collaboration between academia, government, and also with industries.

The implementation of the scheme, an official statement said, will strengthen the science and technology infrastructure of the country by fostering well-equipped research and development labs in the academic institutions.

The proposed outlay for Vigyan Dhara is ₹10,579 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The scheme has three broad components science and technology institutional and human capacity building; research and development; and innovation, technology development and deployment.

The scheme endeavours to promote research in areas such as basic research with access to international mega facilities, translational research in sustainable energy and water amongst others and collaborative research through international bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

It will also contribute to building a critical human resource pool to strengthen the science and technology landscape and expand the R&D base of the country towards improving the full-time equivalent researcher count.

Focused interventions will be taken up to enhance the participation of women in the field of science and technology with the ultimate goal of bringing gender parity in science, technology and innovation , it said.

All the programmes proposed under the Vigyan Dhara scheme would be aligned with the five-year goals of the Department of Science and Technology towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it underlined.

The research and development component of the scheme will be aligned in line with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation .

The implementation of the scheme would follow the globally prevailing yardsticks while in alignment with the national priorities.

