Centre revises flexible complementing scheme for scientists

PTI |
Mar 14, 2024 02:40 PM IST

The move was necessitated considering the evolving advancement in the field of science and technology, and the requests of the various central government ministries/departments in this regard.

Based on the recommendations of the sixth Central Pay Commission , the flexible complementing scheme for scientists, that existed in some of the scientific ministries/departments of the government of India, was modified and instructions on modified flexible complementing scheme were issued by the Personnel Ministry in September 2010.

These guidelines are not applicable to Defence Research and Development Organisation and Departments of Atomic Energy and Space, where the scientists are governed by another scheme called merit based promotion scheme.

"Subsequent to the issue of these guidelines, a need was felt for enhancing the educational qualifications in the MFCS by several ministries/departments in order to recruit scientists as per their work function and detailed deliberations were held on the issue," an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Keeping in view that the field of science and technology is evolving, the requests of the various ministries/ departments have been examined and suitably incorporated in the revised scheme, it said and issued a revised FCS.

"Provisions of revised FCS would be effective from July 1, 2024," the order issued to all central government departments/ministries said.

In order to obviate future concerns relating to interpretation regarding educational qualifications or inclusion of new disciplines, the revised scheme provides for setting up of an inter-ministerial committee under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training with Secretary, Department of Science and Technology as member and secretary of the concerned ministry/department as the co-opted member, it added.

All scientific ministries/departments presently implementing MFCS and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology shall initiate action for incorporating the provisions of the revised FCS by amending the provisions of relevant recruitment rules so that recruitment rules are brought in conformity with the provisions of the revised FCS, the order dated March 13 said.

The ministries/departments have also been asked to bring the scheme to the notice of concerned autonomous organisations under their administrative control for placing the same before their respective governing bodies for adoption.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

