IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / Dramatic changes to radiotherapy treatments in England due to Covid-19
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
science

Dramatic changes to radiotherapy treatments in England due to Covid-19

The new research, led by the University of Leeds, with Public Health England and the Royal College of Radiologists, reveals that there was a decrease in radiotherapy treatment courses of 19.9% in April, 6.2% in May, and 11.6% in June 2020, compared with the same months the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Dramatic changes were seen in the delivery of radiotherapy treatments for cancer during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in England.

Much shorter radiotherapy courses were delivered, treatments were delayed where it was safe to do so and some increases were seen in order to compensate for reduced surgical capacity.

Experts believe the changes reflect an impressive adaption of services by the NHS, and that the overall impact on cancer outcomes is likely to be modest.

The new research, led by the University of Leeds, with Public Health England and the Royal College of Radiologists, reveals that there was a decrease in radiotherapy treatment courses of 19.9% in April, 6.2% in May, and 11.6% in June 2020, compared with the same months the previous year.

These decreases equated to more than 3,000 fewer courses of radiotherapy between 23 March and 28 June 2020, than would have been expected*. However, the missed courses were likely to be due to postponement, where the risk of doing so was deemed low. In June though, it appears that the reduced number of courses may reflect a worrying fall in the number of patients being diagnosed with cancer.

The new study is the first to assess the impact of the pandemic on radiotherapy services in England and is published today in The Lancet Oncology.

A rapid change in practice occurred for breast cancer treatments, enabled in part by the results of a UK trial published just as the pandemic struck, which showed a one-week course to be just as effective as a three-week course for many patients.

Strikingly, the use of the shorter course of treatment went from just 0.2% of all breast cancer radiotherapy courses in April 2019, up to 60.0% of all courses in April 2020.

The switch to shorter courses of treatment was also seen in other types of cancer and will have helped to keep patients safe and services running during the pandemic.

For some cancer types, there was a significant increase in the use of radiotherapy courses compared to the previous year. There was an increase of 143.3% in curative radiotherapy for bladder cancer and 71.3% for oesophageal cancer in May, and 36.3% for bowel cancer in April.

These types of cancer are often treated with surgery. Radiotherapy offers an alternative curative treatment or means to safely delay, and it is likely these timely increases were delivered to keep patients safe when surgery was not possible due to the pandemic.

Radiotherapy guidance during the pandemic

Around one in three people with cancer in the UK will receive radiotherapy as part of their treatment. Radiotherapy can be used to try and cure a patient of their cancer, or to treat pain and other symptoms when curative treatment is not possible.

Treatments are often given using daily targeted doses of radiotherapy over a number of weeks. Every cancer is different, and radiotherapy courses vary depending on the type of cancer and the aim of treatment.

In March and April 2020, national and international recommendations were quickly published to ensure the safe and effective use of radiotherapy, as the first wave of Covid-19 hit the UK. The Royal College of Radiologists helped coordinate the writing and publication of many of these guidelines, with researchers from the University of Leeds contributing to many of these.

Lead author of the new study Dr Katie Spencer, University Academic Clinical Fellow at the University of Leeds and Consultant Clinical Oncologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Radiotherapy is a very important treatment option for cancer, and our study shows that across the English NHS there was a rapid shift in how radiotherapy was used.

"It is impressive to see that the data closely follows the guidelines published at the start of the pandemic. For cancers such as breast and bowel, shorter, more intensive treatments were delivered to provide similar outcomes for patients.

"Where treatment delay is safe, like in prostate cancer, delays were used to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure. This was particularly important for older patients, who are more vulnerable to the virus.

"In other cases, such as head and neck, and anal cancers, we saw that the number of radiotherapy treatments hardly changed during the first wave. This was really reassuring, as we know that it is vital that these treatments are not delayed."

The researchers looked at the number of radiotherapy treatments taking place between February and June 2020 within the English NHS, taken from Public Health England's National Radiotherapy Dataset. They compared the number of radiotherapy courses, and their length, with the same time period in 2019, to look at the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The largest reduction in treatments was seen for patients aged 70 and above (34.4% reduction in April 2020). This likely reflects concern where patient vulnerability to the risks of coronavirus outweighed the low risk expected from delaying treatment in some settings. For example, treatment for prostate cancer fell 77.0% in April 2020 compared to the previous year, and treatments for non-melanoma skin cancer fell 72.4% the same month.

Co-author Dr Tom Roques, Medical Director, Professional Practice for Clinical Oncology at the Royal College of Radiologists, said: "This research shows the incredible speed with which radiotherapy services within the NHS were able to adapt their treatment patterns to help protect patients with cancer, whilst coping with reduced surgical capacity due to the global pandemic.

"Despite the intense pressures on the NHS, it was able to effectively adapt radiotherapy treatments, finding alternative treatment options where possible, and continuing its world-leading standards of patient care.

"In the midst of the current Covid-19 surge, NHS capacity is under even greater stress. However, cancer teams are using all of the clinical experience and innovations from last year to ensure radiotherapy services continue to operate and provide the best care possible for patients."

The research team hope their findings will help healthcare providers to understand the indirect consequences of the pandemic and the role of radiotherapy services in minimising those effects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus radiotherapy
app
Close
e-paper
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
Health workers prepare to administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in York, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith(REUTERS)
science

Dramatic changes to radiotherapy treatments in England due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The new research, led by the University of Leeds, with Public Health England and the Royal College of Radiologists, reveals that there was a decrease in radiotherapy treatment courses of 19.9% in April, 6.2% in May, and 11.6% in June 2020, compared with the same months the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
health

Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:06 PM IST
﻿An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
science

German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Reuters, Germany
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:19 PM IST
German researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered irreparable in mammals by using a designer protein injected into the brain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
science

In her element: Talking to theoretical physicist Rohini M Godbole

By Snehal Fernandes
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Godbole, who recently received the Order of Merit from France, has dedicated her life to the pure sciences, and to bringing more women into the field. Why is that so crucial? Because what you study is partly defined by who you are, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
science

Study sheds light on role played by immune system's T-cells against coronavirus

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
In particular, they said "memory" CD8 T cells are important for protecting the body from reinfection against many viruses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
science

Direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area can help learning words

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists know that SARS-CoV-2 binds the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells, after which it enters the cell through a process known as endocytosis.(AFP)
Scientists know that SARS-CoV-2 binds the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells, after which it enters the cell through a process known as endocytosis.(AFP)
science

New study explains how SARS-CoV-2 may seize human cells

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The findings also highlight that the possibilities could potentially serve as targets for new therapies for patients with Covid-19, although validation in cells and animal models is needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
science

Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move
READ FULL STORY
Close
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.(ANI)
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.(ANI)
science

Study reveals how efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
science

NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Despite being cut short, NASA said the test of the RS-25 engines had provided valuable information for the planned missions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space Launch System's hot fire test, expected to begin at 5 pm(@NASA/Twitter )
Space Launch System's hot fire test, expected to begin at 5 pm(@NASA/Twitter )
science

NASA's Boeing moon rocket set for 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The expendable super heavy-lift SLS is three years behind schedule and nearly $3 billion over budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).(ANI)
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).(ANI)
science

Scientists introduce new twist to learning periodic table

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).(ANI)
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).(ANI)
science

Scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.(ANI)
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.(ANI)
science

Artificial Intelligence to map human Intestinal Bacteria

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaria killed more than 400,000 people across the world in 2019, according to the latest WHO figures, all but a few thousand of them in Africa. There were 229 million cases across the world, 215 million of them on the continent.(Representative image)
Malaria killed more than 400,000 people across the world in 2019, according to the latest WHO figures, all but a few thousand of them in Africa. There were 229 million cases across the world, 215 million of them on the continent.(Representative image)
science

South African scientists discover new chemicals that kill malaria parasite

Reuters, Johannesburg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The World Health Organisation said in November that deaths from malaria due to disruption during the coronavirus pandemic to services designed to tackle the mosquito-borne disease will far exceed those killed by Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP