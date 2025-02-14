Isaac Newton's chilling letter predicts when the world will end

Isaac Newton predicted the end of the world in a chilling letter he penned over 300 years ago. The renowned physicist who discovered the law of gravity wrote in 1704 that the world would cease to exist in 2060, per the New York Post. Interestingly, he opted for the word “reset” instead of “end,” claiming that the Christ and saints would return to establish a 1,000-year global kingdom of peace on earth. Isaac Newton predicted the doomsday in his chilling 1704 letter

A devout Christian, Newton used the dates mentioned in the Book of Daniel to calculate the doomsday, according to Stephen D. Snobelen, a professor at Halifax's University of King’s College.

In his ominous warning, the mathematician wrote, “So then the time times & half a time are 42 months or 1260 days or three years & an half, recconing twelve months to a yeare & 30 days to a month as was done in the Calendar of the primitive year,” per Daily Mail.

The founder of modern physics went on, “And the days of short lived Beasts being put for the years of lived kingdoms, the period of 1260 days, if dated from the complete conquest of the three kings A.C. 800, will end A.C. 2060.”

“It may end later, but I see no reason for its ending sooner,” Newton added. According to Snobelen, Newton was not a “scientist” but a “natural philosopher.”

In the “Statement on the Date 2060” published on isaac-newton.org, Snobelen said, “For Newton, there was no impermeable barrier between religion and what we now call science.”

Snobelen added that the English polymath “believed the interpretation of biblical prophecy was ‘no matter of indifferency but a duty of the greatest moment.’”

“Newton was committed to a notion of natural philosophy that saw the discovery of God and His attributes as its chief end,” according to Snobelen, who stressed the importance of an understanding of Newton's “theological views” in a study of his “natural philosophy.”