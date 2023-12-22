Want to bring out the mathematician in you? Solve the fun quiz and sharpen your mathematics skills like a pro

From memorizing multiplication tables as a primary school student to solving questions relating to trigonometry, mathematics has played (and continues to play) a vital role in shaping us. Most companies regard fluency in mathematics as a top requirement to get selected for employment. Besides, it is imperative for candidates who are preparing for competitive exams to have a basic skill in mathematics as it would determine their overall selection process. Besides, math riddles are great for anyone looking to strengthen their skills in the subject. Bring out the mathematician in you this National Mathematics Day.((Representative image))

As the country celebrates National Mathematics today, we have curated a set of fun questions in the form of riddles and quizzes to bring out the mathematician in you. Scroll down and check out how many questions can you solve – a pat on your back from our side if you solve all!

1. If two’s company and three’s a crowd, what are four and five?

2. Find the next number in the series - 7,645 5,764 4,576

3. A 25-year-old man dies of old age. How is that possible?

4. There are three cups of milk, and you take one away, how many do you have?

5. Ravi and his father weigh 280 pounds when put together. Ravi’s dad weighs three times as much as he does. How much does Ravi weigh?

6. In two years, Sidharth will be twice as old as he was five years ago. How old is he?

7. What is 10 more than 8,005?

8,125

8,025

8,015

8,035

8. Sita is currently twice as old as her daughter. In 5 years, she will be three times as old as her daughter. How old is Sita now?

9. Sam said he will come two hours later. It will take half as much time till midnight for Sam as it would be if it were an hour later from now. What time is it at Sam’s watch now?

10. Get the number 28 using 5 2s.

Answers:

1. 9

2. 6,457

3. The man was born on February 29, which is a leap year and occurs after a gap of four years. He is 104 years old.

4. One cup

5. 70 pounds

6. 12.

7. 8,015. Simply add 10 to 8,005

8. 30 years

9. 9 PM

10. 2+22+2+2=28

