National Mathematics Day 2023: Mathematics and calculations are an integral part of our lives. From learning Mathematics in school to implementing them in our regular lives, we cannot ignore the significance of this subject. There is also fun in learning Mathematics. The tricks and tips make it more interesting. Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of learning Mathematics in order to implement it in our regular lives. The field of Mathematics has been enriched with the contributions of Mathematicians such as Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Mahavira, Bhaskara II, Srinivasa Ramanujan and many others. On this special day, people remember and pay their respects to Srinivasa Ramanujan and laud him for his contributions to the field of Mathematics. National Mathematics Day 2023: Date, history and significance

As we gear up to celebrate National Mathematics Day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, National Mathematics Day is celebrated on December 22 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. This year, National Mathematics Day falls on Friday.

History:

In 2012, the then Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh paid his tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan at a function organised on December 22. It was done to commemorate his birthday and remember his contributions to the field of Mathematics. December 22 was declared as National Mathematics Day to pay our respects to the legendary mathematician. Since then, National Mathematics Day has been celebrated on this day.

Significance:

On this day, people come together to raise awareness about the importance of learning Mathematics for the development of humanity. Training is also provided to teachers and students to foster a growth mindset and join hands together in learning this interesting subject. On National Mathematics Day, schools, colleges and educational institutes celebrate the day by spreading knowledge about Mathematics and teaching people how to implement them in their daily lives.