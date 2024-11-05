Georgia election bomb threat: Poll worker arrested for sending chilling letter about concealed ‘boom toy’

A Georgia election worker was arrested for fabricating a threatening letter about a bomb scare. 25-year-old Nicholas Wimbish of Milledgeville intended to make it seem as if a voter he was entangled in a verbal altercation with had sent the bomb threat. A voter drops off ballots at an official ballot drop box on the final day of early voting ahead of Election Day at City Hall on November 4, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Mirror US reported about Wimbish’s apprehension and federal authorities’ involvement in the case on election even, November 4. The Justice Department affirmed that the Georgia man was employed as a poll worker at the Jones County Election Office in Gray last month where he got into an argument with a voter.

What did the forged ‘bomb threat’ letter say?

The following day, he reportedly penned a letter, signing it off as a “Jones County Voter,” and sent it to the election superintendent. Prosecutors determined that the chilling threat falsely claimed to have been written by a voter accused Wimbish of “conspiring votes” and “distracting voters from concentrating.” While the “boom boy” threat was strategically placed in the letter’s closing section, the dreamed-up “voter” (Wimbish) pretended to warm him (self), saying that he and others “should look over their shoulder.”

“I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all them,” the letter added, as Wimbish presumably resorted to forging the letter to wrongfully frame the person he had a fight with earlier. This was reflected in court records that documented the election worker’s claims during his interview with authorities, as he went on to blame the voter for the deed he had cooked up.

“PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe,” the typed letter said at the bottom, as per prosecutors.

Charges against the Georgia election worker

The 25-year-old Georgia early vote staffer has now been charged with not only lying to FBI agents but also for mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat and mailing a threatening letter.