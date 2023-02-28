ISS releases stunning video of its transit through India | Watch

The International Space Station on Monday tweeted a video of the ISS crossing over India - the video showed the pass track of the spacecraft as it flew from the northwest of the country to the eastern coast. The track showed the ISS passing over India from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to the Odisha coast. "Check out this lovely long… pass over India from earlier today - starting in the NW crossing… to the east coast. Check the pass track for the full detail on the pass," the ISS said.

A map of cities and towns the ISS passed over - including Gwalior and Bilaspur - was also shared.

The ISS is the largest space modular station in low Earth orbit, flying over 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface. Earlier, on February 25, the ISS tweeted a video showing the space station passing over the south Indian city of Bengaluru and up to Sri Lanka.

In that tweet the ISS wrote, "This… view starts over the city of Bengaluru (also called Bangalore) which is the capital of India's southern Karnataka state - and then passes over Sri Lanka."

The space station noted the view to be 'upside down from the usual orientation'. This was due to the ISS spinning 180 degrees to prep for the docking of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft later that day.

Meanwhile, American space agency NASA previously shared some incredible photos on its Instagram handle that showed three different locations on Earth captured by the ISS - Russia's Lake Baikal covered in ice, Portugal's Lisbon, and Egypt's Cairo, with NASA asking, "Can you spot the pyramids?"

