ISS posts incredible pictures of lingering launch plume of the SpaceX Falcon

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy recently performed its fifth launch. The rocket that lifted from NASA's Kennedy Space Center is presently the most powerful SpaceX rocket in operation. Since the launch, social media has been abuzz with various posts. Amid those, a post shared by the International Space Station (ISS) on Instagram has stunned people. ISS posted images that show the lingering launch plume of the rocket.

“An external high-definition camera on the International Space Station captured the launch plume of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket after it had ascended to Earth orbit following its liftoff on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space station was flying 262 miles above the Atlantic Ocean just after an orbital sunset at the time of this photograph,” the organisation wrote.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 71,000 likes and counting. Additionally, the share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Watched this launch from my backyard. Never gets old,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my god, this is incredible. Beauty photo!” commented another. “Absolutely wonderful, it's breathtaking,” expressed a third. “What a lovely view,” shared a fourth.